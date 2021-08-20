As her Real Housewives of Atlanta season 6 tagline stated: “My business is beauty, and I’m the boss,” and Cynthia Bailey proved just that when she invited Us Weekly into her gorgeous Atlanta bathroom to exclusively show Us her Beauty Sleep routine. Watch the video above to see how the reality star, 54, gets her skin ready for a good night of rest.

Keep it Clean

“This is really good because when I don’t use the makeup wipe first, it just takes longer to wash my face. This is like the pre-wash,” Bailey told Us while using Neutrogena’s makeup remover wipes. “I’m also going to use my girl Dara’s Turmeric Cleanser to make sure everything is off — also it’s a black owned business.”

To remove her mascara, Bailey broke out a bargain beauty product: CVS’s brand of eye makeup remover oil.

Exfoliation is Key

“This feels amazing, this is good for all of the dead skin. This is the one with the fine crystals, also use it on your neck,” Bailey explained while applying Microjuvenate’s Exfoliator. “I’m a little heavy handed with mine because I like to really make sure it’s working.”

The Thirst is Real

Once cleansed and exfoliated, it’s time for skin hydration. The reality star starts with Augustinus Bader’s moisturizer.

“I’m a little greedy with moisturizer so I also add some of my wonderful Natural Radiant Life Hydrating Mist,” she told Us. “And then I’m going to follow up with eye cream .Eye cream is veery important especially at my age.”

Her final touch: “Last but not least, my Estee Lauder Advanced Night-Repair Mask. We’ll let this sit in while I decompress and finish up with my Seagrams Escapes Peach Bellini.”

To watch Bailey in action, watch the exclusive video above.