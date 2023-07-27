Sai De Silva pulled off a task many would say is impossible: applying makeup in a moving car.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 42, shared a video via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26, which showed her using a lip pencil on her pout. “Trying to line my lips in a moving car. I’m up for the challenge,” De Silva wrote over the clip.

In the video, De Silva could be seen jolting back and forth as she went to work with the blush-colored product. The TV personality managed to perfectly line her lips, creating a soft pink smooch. The color complemented her rosy cheeks and sparkly eyeshadow. De Silva’s glam was finished with delicate mascara.

De Silva got all dolled up for an event with Max Mara at Topping Rose House in the Hamptons — the same restaurant De Silva’s costar Erin Lichy took her and their fellow Housewives during episode 2 of season 14.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lichy, 36, invited De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons and Jessel Taank to her house in the area for a fall girls weekend. (Brynn Whitfield seemingly missed out on the first night due to being sick.)

For the trip — which only lasted three days — De Silva packed eight pieces of luggage.

In a confessional interview during the episode, which aired on Sunday, July 23, De Silva explained, “I pack for my moods.”

She later broke down her many options, including “overly glamorous, country club, equestrian life and ‘round-the-way chic.’” De Silva added that she even has looks to embody a “hipster who lives in Williamsburg” as well as outfits to portray an “east side rich bitch.”

Although the season is just getting started, De Silva has already dazzled Us with her eye-catching looks.

She opened up exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month about preparing for the show and dished on whether she felt she needed to up her game now that she’s on TV. “No,” De Silva told Us. “I was just being myself.”

De Silva asserted, however, that the only thing that did change was her fitness routine.

“I think my fitness routine changed for the simple fact that I couldn’t get to the gym because I was always so busy [with the show],” she said. “I’m so used to living this lifestyle because of what I do for a living [that I didn’t need to do anything glam-**wise].”

Prior to joining RHONY, De Silva gained notoriety as an influencer and blogger. She is the creative director of Scout the City, an online destination for style inspiration.