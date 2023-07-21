There’s no such thing as overpacking, according to Sai De Silva.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, July 23, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sai, 42, packed eight pieces of luggage for a three-day getaway in the Hamptons.

In the clip, Ubah Hassan arrived at Sai’s brownstone in a black SUV ready for their road trip. “Hi boo, this is my travel vibe,” Sai said in reference to her cozy — but chic — oversized coat and sweatpants. Sai shared that Erin Lichy invited the cast to her home to experience her “version” of the Hamptons. “I’ve never been to the Hamptons in the fall, so this is going to be really nice. I am looking forward to it,” Sai said before asking the driver to help her with her bags.

“I travel super light,” Sai joked as the driver proceeded to carry out a variety of suitcases and garment bags. “You know we have one more person coming, right?” Ubah, 39, said as the trunk of the car filled up.

In a confessional interview, Sai explained, “I pack for my moods.” She went on to breakdown her many options, including “Overly glamorous, country club, equestrian life and ‘round-the-way chic.’” Sai added that she even has looks to embody a “hipster who lives in Williamsburg” as well as outfits to portray an “east side rich bitch.”

“It’s not my first trip to the rodeo, OK. I know what the Hamptons are,” Sai asserted.

Ubah poked fun at Sai’s thinking, sharing, “Sai packed for every single Instagram post that she’s going to post for the next six months. It’s all about content.”

Prior to joining RHONY, Sai gained notoriety as an influencer and blogger. She is the creative director of Scout the City — an online destination for style inspiration.

In addition to Sai, Ubah and Erin, the RHONY reboot, which debuted on July 16, also stars Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.

The cast opened up to Us about their bond, sharing that they’ve quickly developed a sibling-like relationship.

“Everyone has an opinion about everything,” Jessel said of her costars. “‘What? You like watermelon gum? Ew, why? That’s gross.’ Like, it’s bubble gum. … The fact that we are all so different, that’s the magic sauce here.”

Erin, 36, for her part, gushed, “Honestly, when we go out together, we are all so proud of each other because we can just riff. It’s like comedy hour and it’s so fun, and we hang out all the time.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.