Mary Cosby pulled out her fashion police badge when discussing an outfit Heather Gay wore during an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Cosby, 50, appeared on the Tuesday, October 10, taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to share her thoughts on Gay’s style while playing “Versace or Hibachi?”

“I’m going to show you looks. If you like it, say Versace. [If you don’t], say Hibachi,” Cohen, 55, explained to Cosby and fellow guest Ziwe. After getting through a few rounds, Cohen pulled up a photo of Gay, 49. “Mary, did Heather get it right with this Gucci top and chain necklace?”

“No,” Cosby said bluntly. “I don’t think Gucci makes that,” she continued, prompting Cohen and Ziwe to ask, “You think it’s fake?” Mary asserted, “Yes,” adding, “I do. I’ve never seen a corset [from Gucci] in a size 14.”

As Cohen grimaced in response, Cosby doubled down, saying, “That’s my opinion.”

Gay quickly caught wind of Cosby’s savage words, sharing her reaction in the comments section of a clip from the moment shared by @BravobyBetches on Instagram. “It’s real. And it’s spectacular!” Gay wrote on Wednesday, October 11, adding a winky face and tongue-out emoji.

Gay’s fans backed her up in the thread, writing, “You look great!!!” and “It’s beautiful!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Cosby took aim at Gay.

In a season 4 teaser released in August, Gay is heard asking Cosby, “Do you think I look inbred?” to which Cosby said, “I do.” (Cosby was called out for the comment, with fans pointing out that she married her step-grandfather.)

Cosby’s back-to-back remarks solidify her return to the franchise after she skipped the season 2 reunion, exiting the show. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she said during a Twitter Spaces chat in January 2022. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

Earlier this year, Gay confirmed Cosby’s return at an event supporting her book, Bad Mormon. “Yes,” Heather said with an emphatic head nod when an attendee asked whether Mary will be “coming back.”