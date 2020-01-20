Back in…white! Jennifer Aniston shocked fans when she hit the red carpet at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, wearing a white gown, as opposed to one of her favorite awards ceremony colors of all time: black.

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

For this year’s celebration of film and television, Aniston stunned in the floor-length, sleeveless white gown with dangly diamond earrings.

Wearing white’s a big deal for the SAG Awards nominee since she tends to stick to the classic colorless hue. Nevertheless, our hearts always skip a beat when the actress changes things up in white, color, or on a wild day: patterns!

Aniston fans took to Twitter to share how shook they were from the star’s outfit changeup. One follower wrote, “Jennifer Aniston wore white, I’m convinced she’s gonna win because the simulation just glitched #sagawards.”

Take a Look Back at the Best SAG Awards Looks of All Time

Another dedicated fan made a fun discovery, noticing that Aniston and friend Reese Witherspoon might have communicated about their awards show looks. The social media user wrote, “At the Golden Globes, Reese was wearing white and Jennifer Aniston was wearing black. Now, Reese in black and Jennifer in white😂Love this look, Reese😍.”

Just last week, The Morning Show nominee attended the 77th annual Golden Globes wearing a strapless black Dior Haute Couture gown with a thin belt at the waist. She accessorized the elegant ensemble with a vintage Cartier necklace from Fred Leighton that featured two rows of dazzling diamonds.

Pregnant Stars Show Baby Bumps at SAG Awards: Natalie Portman, Busy Philipps and More

But what made that look particularly iconic was the fact that the star’s worn black to the awards ceremony every single time since 2002. For her first time on the carpet, she donned matching suits with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She gave the menswear-inspired outfit a sexy vibe by wearing her jacket with nothing underneath.