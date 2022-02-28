Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!

In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.

The Disney alum is nominated for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gomez is up for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award alongside costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Aaron Dominguez, who plays Gomez’s love interest in the comedy series, was also at the event, and he opened up about their chemistry on set.

“Selena was a professional, first and foremost. She was easy to work with and we meshed from the very beginning. It made for the best show to work on alongside her,” Dominguez, 27, who portrays Oscar, told Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet on Sunday.

Only Murders in the Building focuses on three neighbors who decide to investigate a suspicious death in their Upper West Side apartment building in New York City. Although the trio think they solved the case by the end of season 1, the finale shows them getting arrested for a second crime at the Arconia.

Following that shocking twist, cocreator John Hoffman hinted at what viewers should expect when the series returns for its second season.

“I think what’s going to be interesting in season 2 — not to tip off too much — but there’s a bit of an expansion to all their stories,” he told Elle in October 2021. “In New York, it doesn’t take long for an interesting story to take headlines. So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”

Hoffman noted that things will get “a bit bigger” for Mabel as she faces her new reality, saying, “It’s a real question, right? It’s an awful way to say it. It is a real question. They’re all in the hot seat. They’ve all stepped in it, and Mabel is certainly even a bit more in the spotlight. The opportunity that might come from that is what’s intriguing to us as we go into a season 2.”

