Saint West is shining bright like a diamond. The little one was snapped rocking tooth bling by Louis Vuitton.

The 7-year-old’s mom, Kim Kardashian, showed off her son’s gem via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 20, ahead of Pharrell Williams‘ first show as artistic director of the French fashion house. In the snap, Saint — who the reality star shares with ex-husband Kanye West — could be seen smiling widely, flashing the gold stone carved into the shape of the Louis Vuitton signature logo.

The elementary school student also sported an additional tooth accessory and a jewel-encrusted pendant chain that spelled out his name. (Kardashian and West — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 — also share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.)

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared moments from Williams’ Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2024 preview. In a series of videos, the TV personality captured Pusha T and his brother, No Malice, walking down the runway in vibrant coats. In a follow-up clip, Kardashian recorded Jay-Z and Pharrell performing “N—-s in Paris” — a hit track from Jay and West’s 2011 joint album, Watch the Throne.

Kardashian then shared a video — originally posted by her friend Tracy Romulus — showing her singing and dancing along to her ex’s track.

For the glitzy night out, Kardashian showed skin in a camo-inspired bralette and matching leggings from Williams’ new capsule. The set was covered in a reimagined version of Louis Vuitton’s Damier pattern. The California native accessorized with a coordinating fur waist bag and PVC sandal heels. For glam, the Skims founder sported a bronze glow and wore her black tresses in loose waves.

The big event was also attended by Beyoncé, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto and Zendaya — who was announced as the face of Louis Vuitton in April.

Williams told Vogue on Tuesday that his new designs were “inspired by love and support of the people” in attendance.

The Grammy winner’s new role with the brand succeeds the late Virgil Abloh. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement to CNN earlier this year. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Abloh held the gig until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018.