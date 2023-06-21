Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Saint West Shines in Louis Vuitton Tooth Bling as Mom Kim Kardashian Attends Pharrell’s 1st Show: Photo

By
Saint West Wears LV Tooth Bling Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Saint West is shining bright like a diamond. The little one was snapped rocking tooth bling by Louis Vuitton. 

The 7-year-old’s mom, Kim Kardashian, showed off her son’s gem via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 20, ahead of Pharrell Williams‘ first show as artistic director of the French fashion house. In the snap, Saint — who the reality star shares with ex-husband Kanye West — could be seen smiling widely, flashing the gold stone carved into the shape of the Louis Vuitton signature logo. 

Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show

Pharrell Williams Brings the Stars Out for His 1st Louis Vuitton Show: See Beyon...

Read article

The elementary school student also sported an additional tooth accessory and a jewel-encrusted pendant chain that spelled out his name. (Kardashian and West — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 — also share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.) 

Saint West Wears LV Tooth Bling Kim Kardashian 2
Saint West Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared moments from Williams’ Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2024 preview. In a series of videos, the TV personality captured Pusha T and his brother, No Malice, walking down the runway in vibrant coats. In a follow-up clip, Kardashian recorded Jay-Z and Pharrell performing “N—-s in Paris” — a hit track from Jay and West’s 2011 joint album, Watch the Throne. 

Kim Kardashian Style Evolution Update FEATURED

See Kim Kardashian's Red Carpet Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today

Read article

Kardashian then shared a video — originally posted by her friend Tracy Romulus — showing her singing and dancing along to her ex’s track.

For the glitzy night out, Kardashian showed skin in a camo-inspired bralette and matching leggings from Williams’ new capsule. The set was covered in a reimagined version of Louis Vuitton’s Damier pattern. The California native accessorized with a coordinating fur waist bag and PVC sandal heels. For glam, the Skims founder sported a bronze glow and wore her black tresses in loose waves. 

The big event was also attended by Beyoncé, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto and Zendaya — who was announced as the face of Louis Vuitton in April. 

Williams told Vogue on Tuesday that his new designs were “inspired by love and support of the people” in attendance. 

Jennifer Lawrence About Last Night

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Read article

The Grammy winner’s new role with the brand succeeds the late Virgil Abloh. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement to CNN earlier this year. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Abloh held the gig until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories