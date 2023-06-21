Kim Kardashian proved she’s still a fan of Kanye West despite their divorce.

The Kardashians star, 42, attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, June 20, which marked Pharrell Williams‘ debut as the brand’s creative director. The California native shared footage from the night out via her Instagram Story, giving a glimpse of a surprise performance by Williams, 50, and pal Jay-Z.

In one clip, Kardashian zoomed in from behind a large crowd as the duo performed “N—-s in Paris.” The song appeared on the 2011 album Watch the Throne, a collaborative project from Jay-Z, 53, and West, 46.

Kardashian also shared a video originally posted by her friend Tracy Romulus, which showed her singing and dancing along to her ex’s track.

The former couple — who share North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — split in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Amid their breakup, the rapper has often taken to social media to slam Kardashian’s coparenting skills, her romances, her 2007 sex tape — and even her mom, Kris Jenner. Despite the drama, Kardashian has attempted to remain neutral.

“Even through all the craziness — of everything that Kanye says about us — I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff,” the KKW Beauty founder shared during a season 3 episode of The Kardashians, which premiered last month. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet.”

She continued: “I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken from my mom — that she has to deal with so much, you know, from so many different sides of people coming at her.”

When discussing criticism about West’s absence from her hit reality series, Kardashian revealed that the Grammy winner is no longer interested in being part of the show post-divorce.

“If I don’t talk to him, what do you want me to do? Send a camera? It is not that I am unwilling — it is that my ex didn’t want to be on a reality show,” she explained. “You can’t film someone that isn’t a cast member and doesn’t have aspirations of being on a reality show. Bottom line. I talk about him and I will talk about my coparenting struggles but from my point of view.”

The Skims cofounder has often been candid about having to shield her children from backlash the “Heartless” artist has received over the years for his controversial remarks. (Most recently, West came under fire after making multiple antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews.)

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids,” the Selfish author revealed on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”

Kardashian noted that she was “holding on by a thread” trying to keep her kids in the dark, explaining that she “could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music – no matter what we are going through — I have to have that simile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids.”

She added: “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Following their divorce, Kardashian and West have both moved on in their personal lives. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dated Pete Davidson for nine months before their August 2022 split, while the “Jesus Walks” rapper has been linked to Bianca Censori since January. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the pair had a “small marriage ceremony.”

While it’s unclear whether the union is legal, a source told Us that the milestone was “very real” for the couple. Kardashian, meanwhile, had nothing but well-wishes for the “Flashing Lights” rapper and his next chapter.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” a second insider told Us in March of Kardashian’s thoughts on West’s new romance. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”