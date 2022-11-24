Kim Kardashian Breaks Down the 'Height' of Kanye West 'Not Speaking' to Her

Making light of the situation. Kim Kardashian shared more details about when she was at odds with Kanye West amid their divorce.

During the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24, the reality star, 42, traveled to Paris with her 9-year-old daughter, North, and mother Kris Jenner. Kim’s eldest child, whom she shares with Kanye, 45, wore a vintage piece from her father’s wardrobe.

“That’s her dad’s jacket. He wore it to perform here and to win an award,” the beauty mogul explained, referring to the rapper’s Pastelle varsity jacket which he showed off during the 2008 American Music Awards.

Kim recalled saving the “huge fashion moment” for her children. “Kanye tends to not care about his stuff and gives it all away. It ended up on the internet and I got it last week,” the TV personality, who also shares kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye, detailed. “Now Kanye knows that I am so protective of his stuff for the kids.”

She continued: “Even now when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me. He won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys, I gotta add them to the vault.’ He’s like, ‘OK.'”

The Skim founder’s insight into her relationship with the musician comes nearly two years after she filed for divorce. Amid the proceedings, Kim was declared legally single in March. The California native later opened up about the challenges of coparenting with her estranged husband.

“We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” Kim said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April, one month after she restored her last name. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking.”

At the time, Kim admitted that she wasn’t fazed by the complications. “And I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the coparenting goals at the end of the day,” she continued. “I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we’ll have that again. I’m always really hopeful.”

Meanwhile, Kanye explained that the former couple have remained in touch because of their children.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the “Stronger” performer said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

