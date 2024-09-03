Salma Hayek is aging backward.

The actress marked her 58th birthday on Monday, September 2, by posting a series of bikini thirst traps via Instagram.

“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks,” Hayek captioned the photo carousel, in which she sports a variety of bold and colorful swimsuits while vacationing atop a boat on the Mediterranean.

The comment section soon flooded with birthday messages for Hayek.

“58 couldn’t look better. Happy birthday mama ❤️,” wrote Vanessa Hudgens, while Sharon Stone said, “Happy birthday you.”

Over the weekend, Hayek took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing on a boat deck to her “summer song for 2024,” “Beso (Fruta Fresca)” by Carlos Vives and Wakyin. And on August 25, she proudly showed off the silver strands in her hair while rocking a neon yellow bikini.

“Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza,” Hayek captioned the post.

The Frida actress and socialite enjoyed a festive summer, from sitting courtside at Wimbledon to watching Taylor Swift perform at London’s Wembley Stadium to carrying the Olympic torch amid the Paris games.

Earlier this year, she offered her social-media followers a rare glimpse of her wedding to French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, the president of luxury fashion conglomerate Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, among other high-fashion brands.

Hayek married Pinault, 62, at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day, 2009, before hosting a second, grander ceremony, in April. The twosome share a daughter, Valentina, now 16.

“There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate,” she captioned the snaps posted via her Instagram page. “For all of you who found it, never take it for granted. For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life.”

In April, Hayek shared funny photos of herself attempting to get the perfect swimsuit snap while climbing up a boat ladder. Instead of cooperating, her family sprayed Hayek with water as she tried to pose. The actress grimaced in the photos and appeared to be shouting at the culprit while trying to shield her face from the water.

“When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣,” she captioned the images.