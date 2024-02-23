Salma Hayek has a thing for red.

Hayek, 57, showed off her extensive red bag collection via Instagram on Thursday, February 22.

In the social media slideshow, Hayek is seen sprawled out on a floor, surrounded by an array of cherry-colored purses. Her drool-worthy collection includes a number of Gucci designs, specifically the Jackie, as well as pieces from Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. As she showed off her collection, she lounged on a red Gucci throw blanket and cuddled up to her dog. Hayek rocked a crimson and black patterned blazer for the occasion teamed with a matching hat, skinny jeans and black boots.

Hayek’s bags of choice come as no surprise considering she’s long been hailed a fashionista and is married to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering — the French luxury group that owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Creed and Alexander McQueen. The two tied the knot in 2009 and share daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 16. François-Henri, 61, is also the dad of François, 26, Mathilde, 23, and Augustin, 17, from previous relationships.

Elsewhere in the carousel, Hayek gave fans a look at her other red items, including a vibrant Saint Laurent blazer, lipsticks, platform heels and more.

“50 shades of Red ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Instagram isn’t the only place Hayek shows off her love for red. On Friday, February 23, she slayed in a crimson leather jacket and fitted skirt at Gucci’s fall/winter 2024 show during Milan fashion week. She teamed her look with a neutral undershirt, burgundy heels and red nail polish and a matching purse. She donned soft glam and her brunette tresses were parted down the middle and straightened.

She arrived at the show with François-Henri, who wore a navy blue jacket over a black ensemble.

The actress also beamed in the color at the 2023 Met Gala in a Gucci gown. Her dress featured a latex corset top, pearl straps and a tiered skirt with a bow at her hips. Underneath, she slayed in scarlet lace tights. She completed the look with strappy heels, dainty earrings and vermilion floral hair clips.

Her glam included rosy lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and long lashes.