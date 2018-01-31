Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away, and Sarah Hyland just served up major date-night fashion and beauty inspiration during her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, January 29. The Modern Family star, whose cute relationship with Bachelorette alum Wells Adams is the main topic of social posts, wore a flirty lace dress and strappy heels on the late-night program that she complemented with a glossy blowout and rosy makeup that we plan to copy A.S.A.P.

Stylist Brad Goreski was the man behind Hyland’s frilly, knee-length Self Portrait dress and black Sophia Webster sandals. With its plunging neckline, pretty bow shoulder detailing and illusion lace, we can’t think of anything better to wear on Valentine’s Day than the subtly sexy design. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for cute stud earrings and nothing else.

Hyland’s hair was simple yet pretty. Haistylist Ryan Richman called the look “sleek” and shared on Instagram that we created it in just two easy steps. He prepped the actress’ damp chocolate brown tresses with Paul Mitchell’s Smoothing Super Skinny Serum before blowdrying it straight. He then went back through and smoothed strands with the brand’s Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ flat iron. Add a center part and tuck or pin hair behind the ears to finish the look.

For the actress’ romantic makeup, Allan Avendaño evened out her complexion using the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation & Creamy Radiant Concealer. Burberry Blush in Hydrangea on the apples of the cheeks added a pop of color, while NARS Highlighting Blush in Free Soul added glow to the high points of the face.

Keeping the look monochromatic, Avendaño used similar blush-colored shades on Hyland’s eyes and lips. Her pretty-in-pink shadow can be found in the Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Jetsetter Palette, while her dramatic cat eye came courtesy of the brand’s East Coast Glam Gel Liner. Lancome Grandiose Multi-Benefit Volumizing Mascara pumped up the actress’ fluttery lashes, and we’d be remiss to not give a shoutout to her bold brows.

Last but not least, Avendaño created the perfect berry lip by first applying Kevyn Aucoin’s Flesh Tone Lip Pencil in Medium before layering the Tarte Cosmetics Matte Lipsurgence Lip Tint in Fiery on top.

Altogether, the look is the perfect balance of sexy and sweet, and we can officially rest easy knowing our Valentine’s Day date night look is complete!

