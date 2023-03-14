Au natural! Selena Gomez showed off a fresh face in a new gorgeous makeup-free selfie.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, March 13, to show off her dewy face. In the carousel of photos, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer first beautifully peered into the camera with a straight face. In the second snapshot, Gomez squinted her eyes and gave the camera a soft smile. Besides her hydrated and glowy skin, Gomez also rocked long and flirty eyelashes.

The brunette beauty left her tresses natural as well, showing off their gorgeous texture and soft waves. She parted her hair down the middle and let her voluminous face-framing pieces cascade over her shoulders. To finish the look, the “My Mind & Me” artist wore a sleek black tank top with a zipper enclosure on the front.

The Texas native captioned the post “Violet chemistry,” a nod to Miley Cyrus’ hit track on her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released on Friday, March 10. Gomez also tagged Cyrus, 30, in the post.

Friends and fans were quick to praise the “Bad Liar” singer in the comments.

Cyrus showed her love for Gomez by commenting a heart emoji. Dear Zoe actress Jessica Capshaw wrote, “Gorgeous,” and Paris Hilton added a heart-shaped eye emoji.

Fans were also loving her shout-out to the “Malibu” singer. One wrote, “When they’re still friends after all the years 🥹❤️.” A second begged the two to sing together, “MILEY COLLAB WHEN????” And a third said, “The miley reference 🥹.”

The dynamic duo met during their Disney Channel days in the early 2000s, and since have continued to support each other. In 2020, the two met up to discuss mental health issues on Cyrus’s Instagram talk show, “Bright Minded.”

Although the “Fetish” artist confidently shares makeup-free selfies, she also shows her fans glam tutorials using products from her makeup line, Rare Beauty. On February 27, Gomez shared a “get ready with me” video across her social media.

In the clips, she revealed which of her products are her favorite, and the creative process behind them. One tool she used was the Positive Light Under Eye Brighter, which she explained is made with a “cooling metal tip” to depuff the under eyes and get “the circulation going.”

More products she used included the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick for contour, the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo to sculpt her brows, the Perfect Strokes Mascara, and, of course, her iconic Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.