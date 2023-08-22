Selena Gomez has convinced Us to give the Cottagecore aesthetic a try.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 21, to show off her look of the day, which included a frilly blue day dress. The garment featured ruffled sleeves, scrunch detailing at the bodice and a flared skirt. Gomez paired the piece with black and white flats and wore her hair in a braided updo.

Gomez’s #OOTD perfectly nailed the trending TikTok aesthetic, which is inspired by the idyllic vibe of English cottages and scenic farm houses. Cottagecore looks include flowy frocks, puff-sleeve shirts, linen sets as well as floral patterns and lightweight fabric.

While the easygoing style is no new phenomenon — and has been trending for years thanks to brands like Hill House — the movement experienced a resurgence due to the TikTok moniker.

Gomez’s wardrobe, however, isn’t limited to the current craze. The hitmaker has been known to switch up her style, donning ensembles that embody both quiet luxury and the maximalist aesthetic as seen on Lily Collins in Emily in Paris.

For her 31st birthday in July, Gomez delivered drama in a strapless red mini dress from Bottega Veneta that was covered in protruding leather flower petals. She paired the garb with black sandal heels that were finished with a rose at the heel.

One month prior, while shooting a film in France, Gomez sported a Christian Dior sweater with a tulle skirt and heels, channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw.

Last year, Gomez was all about the ‘60s, promoting Rare Beauty while stepping out in a number of retro outfits — cultivated by her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

Gomez opened up about her style evolution in a June 2021 episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks.” When reflecting on some of her best red carpet moments, Gomez revealed that the red Prada gown she wore to the 2016 American Music Awards is one of her favorite getups to date.

“The reason why this is probably my favorite outfit I ever wore was because I took a break from a little bit of the craziness I live in,” she told the publication. “This was the first time people were actually going to get to see me. I said, ‘I wanna think very Audrey Hepburn. Simple.’ My makeup is not over the top. There’s barely any accessory. … It was just like, once I put the dress on, I was like, ‘I’m ready to be. I’m ready to step into this world and reclaim my name.’”