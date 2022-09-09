Shop O.G. Nap Dresses and More Up to 47% Off at Hill House Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nap Dress is a phenomenon. An enigma. A miracle. It’s an absolute staple in any modern fashionista’s wardrobe, and it’s something we never want to be without. It’s a flowy, stylish dress that’s “soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night.” It’s Hill House Home’s signature garment — and it comes in many gorgeous styles!

Most fully-priced Nap Dresses will typically run you over $100, with some climbing over $200 as well. Are they worth it? We say yes — but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to take advantage when they go on sale. Hill House Home has numerous Nap Dresses on sale right now, plus tops, skirts and other styles of dresses also marked down. Check out our current seven favorite deals below — and remember, sizes tend to sell out fast!

The Ophelia Nap Dress

The Ophelia is truly a stunner with its corset-inspired midriff and ruffled sleeves. The pastel purple Sea Creatures print stole our heart, but a few other colorways are also on sale right now as well — all on the same page!

See it!

Get The Ophelia Nap Dress (originally $175) for just $105 at Hill House Home!

The Elizabeth Nap Dress

Looking for something shorter? The Elizabeth is the mini version of HHH’s bestselling Ellie, and reviewers are calling it the “cutest dress ever.” Grab the Blue Roses print or either of the novelty Kaleidoscope colorways on sale right now!

See it!

Get The Elizabeth Nap Dress (originally $150) for just $120 at Hill House Home!

The Kit Top

Boasting the biggest percentage markdown in the current sale, this beautiful blouse will be a go-to for work, play and even romantic or fancy occasions. The ruffle collar, keyhole back and subtle puff sleeves are sure to brighten up your day, any day. Grab all three colorways on sale!

See it!

Get The Kit Top (originally $95) for just $50 at Hill House Home!

The Lily Dress

A timeless pick for fall, this short-sleeve, button-up dress will simply look great on everybody. One reviewer called it the “1960s-inspired dress of [their] dreams” — and multiple prints are on sale right now!

See it!

Get The Lily Dress (originally $195) now starting at just $117 at Hill House Home!

The Mirabel Skirt

Say hello to the wrap skirt you’ll reach for over and over again. Since it has flexible sizing, you can always adjust it as needed — and you can move it higher or lower on your waist depending on your preference/outfit. Two colorways on sale!

See it!

Get The Mirabel Skirt (originally $125) now starting at just $75 at Hill House Home!

The Jade Top

This smocked top is another must-own for heading into fall. It’s a nice transitional piece, as the 100% lyocell fabric is lightweight, but you still get the coverage of the long sleeves!

See it!

Get The Jade Top (originally $125) for just $75 at Hill House Home!

The Paz Nap Top

While it’s tempting to wear a Nap Dress every day, you can always opt for a Nap Top instead to pair up with your skirts, jeans or slacks. With its emphasized ruffle straps and flattering peplum design, this is a piece you’ll definitely want to check out while multiple colors are on sale!

See it!

Get The Paz Nap Top (originally $75) now starting at just $45 at Hill House Home!

