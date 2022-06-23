17 Stunning One-Shoulder Dresses: Our Mini, Midi and Maxi Faves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One-shoulder dresses have truly made a triumphant return to fashion. Suddenly they’re just about all we want to wear, whether it’s a casual day or we’re attending a wedding at night. The asymmetrical style is just too chic!

Want to fill up your wardrobe with one-shoulder styles? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve been searching for the best of the best — of all lengths — and we’ve rounded up a list of 17 top picks below from Amazon and beyond. Let’s get shopping!

Mini One-Shoulder Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This LEANI dress not only has one shoulder, but one sleeve! It’s a super drapey batwing sleeve too. Compliments: incoming!

2. We Also Love: There are few pieces that aren’t elevated by a ruffle — as proven by this beachy A New Day dress from Target!

3. We Can’t Forget: This flouncy floral PRETTYGARDEN dress is perfect for picnics, bridal showers and solo photo shoots in front of the mirror!

4. Bodycon Babe: For a night-out look, this ruched bodycon PRETTYGARDEN dress is the way to go. Such a flattering fitted piece!

5. Vivacious in Velvet: We’re suckers for velvet, and this superdown mini dress from Revolve is just beautiful — especially with the strappy accent in back. It’s on sale too!

6. Master of Versatility: This A New Day dress from Target can be styled so many ways! Dress it up, dress it down, accessorize, do whatever!

Midi One-Shoulder Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s time to go with the flow! This A-line ANRABESS dress is flirty, fun and fabulous. The double-strap design is also just too cool!

8. We Also Love: Pretty in plaid! This one-shoulder Who What Wear dress adds a puff sleeve into the mix, as well as a cutout on one side of the waist. Available at Target!

9. We Can’t Forget: This tiered Scoop dress from Walmart is flowy but cinches the waist with a tie and elastic. The color-blocking is mesmerizing!

10. Smock to the Top: The KIRUNDO dress has a stretchy smocked torso and a more free-flowing skirt, finished off with a ruffle hem!

11. Statement-Making: Turn every head in the room when you walk in wearing this Pofash bodycon dress. That mesh overlay!

Maxi One-Shoulder Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Make your next special occasion that much more memorable by snapping some picks in this unforgettable PRETTYGARDEN dress!

13. We Also Love: This one will capture every modern fashionista’s heart! Target knocked it out of the park with this A New Day dress. The tie-strap!

14. We Can’t Forget: It’s all about the drape with this Heltapy dress. Greek goddess vibes!

15. For Dinner by the Beach: We can just picture a candlelit date night, the ocean waves ebbing and flowing in the distance as you walk into the restaurant wearing this YMDUCH dress!

16. Red Carpet-Worthy: Big event? Let everyone know you’re the star of the show in this artsy Diarrablu dress from Nordstrom!

17. A Silky Show-Stopper: The material of this KOH KOH dress is silky smooth for comfort, and the print is totally eye-catching!

Looking for more product recommendations? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!