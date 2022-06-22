17 Flowy Shorts That Let You Skip the Mini Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we want to dress up a little and look chic in the warm weather, we usually opt for a mini skirt. They’re so cute, but unfortunately, they come with a number of caveats.

We have to be careful when wearing mini skirts so we don’t accidentally expose too much skin — meaning we can’t get truly comfy in them. We have to sit certain ways and hold them down when the wind blows. If only we could get the look of a skirt with the comfort and security of a pair of shorts! Well, who said we can’t? The 17 pairs of flowy shorts (and skorts) below prove that it’s possible!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Anyone would think these ruffled LETSRUNWILD shorts were a skirt at first glance, thanks to their wrap effect. Extra points for the stretchy waist and color selection!

2. We Also Love: That little bit of fluid flow added to the hem of these Mosucoirl shorts seriously levels them up — and they were already on a super high level!

3. We Can’t Forget: The puckered fabric, shirred waistband and shiny buttons on these Dokotoo shorts truly make them a can’t-miss pick for Us!

4. Seriously Sporty: Looking for something for tennis practice or a jog around the track? This luogongzi skort lets you work out in style!

5. Flower Power: There’s nothing like a dainty floral print on a summer piece. These BTFBM shorts are just irresistible!

6. Dressing Up: These Floerns shorts are like a shorter, more feminine version of slacks. Wear to look like a total boss!

7. Pom Pom Party: How adorable are these Grace Karin shorts? They have not just one, but two rows of pom poms!

8. For the Boho Babes: Embrace your inner (and outer) boho babe with these patchwork style MakeMeChic shorts!

9. The Leather Look: Faux leather is a must-have in any fashionista’s wardrobe right now, and we’re not just talking about jackets. You need a pair of shorts like these SCHHJZPJ high-rise shorts!

10. We Love Skort Skorts: Want something a little longer? This knee-length KORALHY skort is great for golfing, brunching and beyond!

11. Running to Buy: These Jack Smith running shorts are comfy, flowy, adorable and even quick to dry, making them an A+ find for summer!

12. Lovely in Leopard: You know we can’t resist a leopard print. That’s why we’re so in love with these Floerns shorts!

13. Layer Up: Layering in summer doesn’t mean piling on the outerwear. It means grabbing these Ladiyo shorts with their layered scallop hem!

14. Jean With It, Rock With It: Most denim shorts are pretty tight, but this pair of denim Fuinloth shorts is looser and comfier for more of a skirt look!

15. Vaca Vibes: The botanical print on these ONLYSHE shorts has Us looking to book our next tropical vacation ASAP!

16. On the Dot: We know we thought these dotted Verdusa shorts were a mini skirt at first. We thought we’d accidentally searched the wrong term!

17. Dare to Flare: These BMJL shorts add on an extra bit of ruffle to each side to make the leg openings flare out more like a pretty skirt!

