Carrie Bradshaw has met Aidan Shaw’s three sons — and she’s already thinking about next steps with her former fiancé.

In the Thursday, August 10, episode of And Just Like That, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) find that they are unable to stay in Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) apartment any longer and need to come up with a new place to live quickly. Aidan previously vowed not to step foot in Carrie’s West Village apartment since too much bad stuff went down there between them.

“I’ve had an epiphany! I’m ready to sell it and move on — for real this time,” Carrie told pal Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) in Thursday’s episode. “But, it has to be somewhere truly special. You know, something worth giving up my jewel box [for].”

Seema, a luxury real estate agent, then lamented that she has the perfect space — but it’s too large for just Carrie. The best-selling author, however, needs “more space” for Aidan, his three sons — Homer, Tate and Wyatt — and, naturally, “a lot of [her] clothes.” (Aidan and his ex-wife, Kathy, primarily coparent their boys in Virginia.)

Carrie ultimately fell in love with a multi-story apartment in Gramercy Park, with Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) quickly approving of the new residence. Aidan also loved the pad — but didn’t want Carrie to get rid of her beloved brownstone if she wasn’t sure about selling.

“You don’t have to [give up your old place] for me. I am happy, I love it. This has to be your decision, OK?” he said to Carrie. “Because Gramercy Park is a very different neighborhood from what you’re used to. I know how attached you are to the old neighborhood.”

While Carrie wants to be happy and start a new life with Aidan, a recent meeting with his ex Kathy had her spiraling. (Kathy invited Carrie to lunch earlier in the episode, warning her against hurting Aidan again since “it’s not just Aidan now, it’s [also] my boys.”) Aidan, however, isn’t worried about Carrie breaking his heart and launched into a grandiose speech to illustrate his point.

“Are you going to hurt me? Of course. And I’ll hurt you and we’ll mix it up and we’ll get pissy,” he said. “And we’ll work it out because life is short, right? We deserve to be happy and that’s what I think.”

Carrie concurred. “I want to be with you,” she said before the pair sealed their new level of commitment with a kiss.

After the apartment viewing, Carrie returned to her home to make her final decision. “Seema, I want the apartment. I’m sure,” she said to her friend on the phone while Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good” played in the background.

“And just like that, I went up the stairs of my old apartment without looking back,” she said in a voiceover before the screen faded to black.

New episodes of And Just Like That drop Thursdays on Max.