Selena Gomez sizzled in a corset that highlighted her figure.

The 30-year-old singer shared a mirror selfie of her physique via Instagram on Friday, September 15. In the snapshot, she teamed a camel-colored top featuring a strapless neckline with a pair of light blue jeans. She accessorized with a gold dainty necklace and long red nails. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle, straightened and pushed behind her shoulders.

This isn’t the first time Gomez rocked a corset. At Diddy’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty earlier this week, she rocked a purple mini dress from Undone By Kate. The silky frock featured a strapless scoop neckline and skirt to her mid-thighs.

For glam, she paired the vibrant design with brown eyeshadow, feathered brows, long lashes, highlighted cheeks, pink lips and subtle contour. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle, worn straightened and down. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, a sparkly silver and black shoulder bag, hoop earrings and an oversized leather jacket.

Earlier in the night, Gomez graced the pink carpet in an Oscar de la Renta beaded gown. The stunning number was finished with a halter neckline, see-through bodice, floral details and a slit-skirt.

Gomez matched the look with diamond floral earrings, a matching ring and bracelet.

At the awards show, she won Best Afrobeats for her song with Rema, “Calm Down.” She was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for the track.

Gomez again proved she’s a fan of corsets in August, when she shared a carousel of selfies via social media wearing a bright orange garment. In the photos, she gazed into the camera with her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and a full face of makeup. Gomez donned natural foundation, bronzer sculpting her forehead and cheekbones, feathered eyebrows, brown eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, pink lips and long lashes. She topped the look off with chunky gold hoop earrings and a diamond choker.

Gomez recently switched stylists from Kate Young to Erin Walsh. Walsh has put Gomez in sparkly tops — including the one she wore in her “Single Soon” music video — cottagecore dresses, vibrant outfits, silky garbs and more.

Fans have praised Walsh’s work and have left sweet comments on her social media posts. One wrote, “I LOVE SELENA IN PINK, THANKYOU SO SO MUCH ERIN.” Another added, “You made her look so damn hot and insanely gorgeous — referring to her VMA purple dress.