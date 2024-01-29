Serena Williams has a post-baby fashion goal, and it involves a trendy Valentino skirt.

The 42-year-old retired tennis pro, who welcomed her second child — daughter Adira — in August 2023 — took to Instagram on Sunday, January 28, to share a video of herself struggling to fit into a floor-length denim piece by the Italian fashion house. “I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be able to fit this when I don’t have a belly,’” Williams explained as she put her legs in the design. When she attempted to pull the skirt up, Williams realized, “I can’t fit it.”

Williams didn’t let the moment discourage her, however. “This is my goal,” Williams told the camera, explaining that she “should have been able to fit it by now, but I got distracted for about a month.” She continued, “I’m about a month behind. … We’ve got a ways to go. Houston, we’ve got a problem. Palm Beach, we’ve got a problem.”

Williams gave the skirt one more try before bursting into laughter after it stopped just below her bum. “I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I’ll be able to fit it in, like, a month,” she said. “Back to the drawer … for now.”

In addition to baby Adira, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, share 6-year-old daughter Olympia.

Sunday’s post isn’t the first time Williams has given fans a candid glimpse of postpartum life.

Earlier this month, she shared a video via TikTok that showed her slowly pulling off a blonde wig while cradling Adira. As she lifted the hairpiece, Williams giggled before bending her head back and letting out a deep — and relatable — sigh.

“That’s coming home from winning icon of the year,” Williams’ friend said behind the camera in reference to the athlete receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2023. For the event, Williams was a must-see in a bespoke Thom Browne ensemble, which included a black sequin floor-length gown and a billowing cape with a cascading train. She accessorized with a floral diamond necklace and wore the blonde wig in a sleek braid.

Williams reflected on that night and what it’s been like to be a mom of two in the caption of her TikTok, writing, “My 2023 included having a baby.”