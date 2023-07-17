Shania Twain commanded attention at the Faster Horses Music Festival on Sunday, July 16, in her underwear.

The 57-year-old singer looked unreal in bedazzled lingerie as she belted out her hits. She opted for a sparkly black corset bodysuit over studded black panties. Twain paired the pieces with fishnet tights and rhinestone-covered boots. She completed her outfit with a multicolored cape and layered necklaces. She even sang into a glittery microphone.

For glam, Twain donned a matte face, a sharp contour, pink lips and sparkly eyeshadow. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn loose, down her shoulders.

Throughout her Queen of Me Tour — which started this past April — Twain rocked a number of sultry looks. One of her most talked about outfits came earlier this month when she stopped in Ottawa, Canada. Twain dazzled fans in a shimmery red crop top and miniskirt. She added even more drama with a platinum wig, silver necklaces, black sneakers and rhinestone embellished sunglasses.

Twain shared moments from the show via Instagram at the time, writing, ​“Let’s Go Ottawa!! Thursday night was the largest opening night crowd in the history of @ottawabluesfest 🤯😍🤠 WOW!!!”

Fans were quick to praise her cherry-colored style in the comments section of her post. One wrote, “Love all your creative outfits – wigs, costumes! Love that you change it up!” A second follower added, “Shania you have no business looking this amazing!!!!” A third commented, “I love this look.”

On Saturday, July 15, Twain shared via Instagram that fans can look forward to seeing her rock a purple wig on stage. In the reel, Twain could be seen sporting tight coils while being handed the lavender hair piece. The vibrant crown featured soft waves, face framing pieces and lots of layers.

Twain explained her recent wig obsession in an April interview with E! News, sharing, “As I go gray, I’m like ‘I might as well toy around with different colors’ … I just enjoy playing around with it like fashion.”

Ahead of the interview she wore a red wig at the 2023 CMT Awards. She paired the ‘do with a Prabal Gurung gown, featuring a red and black butterfly print, sheer long sleeves, cutouts exposing her toned midriff and a thigh-high slit.

She completed her ensemble with dainty earrings, platform heels, pink eyeshadow and long lashes.