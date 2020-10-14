Back to red! Sharon Osbourne returns to her signature hair color, saying goodbye to her white strands.

On Monday, October 12, the 68-year-old host appeared on The Talk rocking vibrant, fiery locks, which her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out immediately.

“I already see something that we have to talk about,” Inaba said. “Sharon, your hair!”

Back in February, the British personality changed up her look, debuting an icy white hue. But Osbourne was over it. “I don’t know, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,'” she joked on Monday’s episode, referencing Irene Ryan’s character from The Beverly Hillbillies. “Nah, I’m changing it back and that’s what I did.”

She goes on to admit that part of it had to do with turning 68 on Friday, October 9. When Sheryl Underwood asked if the big day initiated the decision, Osbourne replied, yes.

“I have to thank everybody, everybody here, because it was amazing. Everybody just went out of their way for me. You all just made it so great…but yeah, I just felt like Grandma Clampett.”

It’s understandable why the author wanted to embrace her white hair. After all, she has to get the red touched up every single week. So on February 17, celebrity colorist Jack Martin shared the before-and-after image of the Osbourne’s red-to-white ‘do.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” he wrote in the accompanying, lengthy, caption. “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

Though it looked good while it lasted, we love seeing her in her signature shade!

