Shay Mitchell has an “amazing team” at Beis. The actress gushed about her luggage company after the brand poked fun at Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

After news broke that Sandoval had been having an affair with Leviss, 28, while dating Madix, 37, Beis took to Instagram to jokingly share it’s two cents. “We provide the bag not the baggage,” the retailer captioned a March 31 Instagram post that showed Leviss carrying the Weekender bag.

Mitchell, 36, echoed similar sentiments to E! News in an interview published on Monday, April 17. “We really do provide the bags … and you guys come up with the baggage,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said.

The joke even went over well with Leviss, who “liked” the social media post. In a surprising turn of events, Madix was then seen carrying the same duffle in a baby pink hue on April 5.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Madix’s close friend and Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney later revealed on an episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on April 4, that Béis sent “Ariana the whole collection” following its viral Instagram post.

Despite calling it quits with her partner of nine years, Madix is “enjoying her freedom,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week after the Florida native was seen packing on the PDA with Daniel Wai during Coachella on Sunday, April 16. “She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel,” the insider continued. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

A second source asserted, however, that the smooch was just a “fun” moment and that “Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now.”

In March, Us confirmed that Madix and Sandoval, 40, split after his affair came to light. The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors had been dating since 2014.

Nearly two weeks after the split was made public, Madix spoke out via Instagram and thanked fans for their support. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote in March. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone.”

Sandoval, however, said the two had been growing apart for some time. “I already knew that this didn’t feel right … that we both deserved better,” Sandoval said during his April 11 appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. He went on to reveal that he and Madix tried counseling, but it ultimately didn’t work. Sandoval claimed he ended things with his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, explaining: “There is never a right time.”

Leviss, for her part, apologized for her “actions” in a statement shared on March 8. She has since checked herself into a mental health treatment program. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for the former pageant queen told Us on Friday, April 14.