Same taste? Ariana Madix was spotted rocking a Shay Mitchell Béis bag outside her shared home with Tom Sandoval — just a few days after Raquel Leviss did the same.

Madix, 37, was seen outside the Los Angeles home she shares with Sandoval, 40, on Wednesday, April 5. The Florida native kept her look casual but chic, donning an all-black ensemble and matching sunnies. With her was a light pink Béis duffle, similar to the brand's beige Weekender bag that Leviss, 28, was spotted carrying while also leaving Madix and Sandoval's residence on March 30. (A rep for Sandoval clarified Leviss' visit, telling Us Weekly, "Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.")

The luggage company, which was cofounded by the Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, in 2018, previously poked fun at Leviss amid her cheating scandal with Sandoval — who was dating Madix at the time of their affair. “We provide the bag not the baggage,” Beis captioned an Instagram post on Friday that featured the former beauty queen carrying the brand’s Weekender bag. (There appears to be no bad blood between the brand and Leviss, who “liked” the post later that day.)

Madix’s close friend and Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney later revealed on an episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, April 4, that the Béis “send Ariana the whole collection” of their luggage following its viral Instagram post.

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix had split after nearly a decade of dating because of his infidelity. “The cameras haven’t stopped rolling. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us in the aftermath of the drama.

According to costar Lala Kent, Madix has continued to face multiple obstacles while sharing a home with her now ex-boyfriend. The Hard to Kill star shared during the Wednesday episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that her longtime pal has no “safe” space to mentally “recharge” amid the drama.

“Sandoval won’t leave the house. I don’t know if he will now, but for a very long time he was like, ‘I plan on being here all week and I plan on using every room in the house,’” Kent, 32, explained.

Madix, however, has been finding her own voice amid the drama. During his Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, castmate Tom Schwartz revealed that the Paradise City star “eviscerated” Sandoval and Leviss during the taping of the season 10 reunion on March 23.

“I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life,” he told host Andy Cohen. “Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two, and I’ve never seen anything like that. I didn’t know she had it in her.”

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor also gave insight into the heated reunion — despite not being there in person.

According to Taylor, 43, Sandoval allegedly “deflected and went after everybody” while taping the season 10 special and refused to own up to his mistakes, the Sharknado 4 actor told his wife, Brittany Cartwright, during the Tuesday, April 5, episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast.

“From what I heard, he was going in on her and deflecting,” Taylor said. “He didn’t just tuck his tail between his legs and say, ‘You know what? I screwed up. I made a bad decision and I am sorry.’”