Taking sides! Shay Mitchell’s travel gear brand, Beis, is team Ariana Madix.

The luggage company poked fun at Raquel Leviss amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval — who was dating Madix, 37, at the time of the affair. “We provide the bag not the baggage,” Beis captioned a Friday, March 31, Instagram post that showed Leviss, 28, carrying the brand’s Weekender bag. Over the image was a note that read, “PSA: THIS IS NOT A SPONSORED POST.”

Beis doubled down on its stance days later. Madix’s Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney revealed on her Tuesday, April 4, appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast that the label sent Madix their “whole collection.”

In addition to Beis, big names including Kaley Cuoco, Jerry O’ Connell, Chrishell Stause and more have showed their support for Madix. Maloney, 36, and other Pump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have also publicly condemned Sandoval, 39, and Leviss.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Despite the intense backlash, Sandoval and Leviss appear to be sticking together.

Sandoval was seen arriving at Leviss’ apartment on Sunday, April 2, to escort her to the airport, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The Missouri native was captured helping Leviss’ load her car before returning to his home in Valley Village in Los Angeles — which he shares with Madix.

On March 30, Leviss was seen leaving Sandoval’s house in the morning. A rep for the TomTom co-owner clarified Leviss’ visit, telling Us Weekly, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

Sandoval and the beauty pageant contestant first made headlines in early March when Us confirmed his split from Madix due to his involvement with Leviss. “[Tom and Ariana] were having problems for a while,” a source told Us at the time, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their Vanderpump Rules costar.

Fans can expect the two to explain the scandal on the upcoming season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. Leviss previously apologized to Madix via Instagram on March 8 and Sandoval owned up to his faults one day earlier.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”