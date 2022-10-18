Wedding bells are around the corner for Simone Biles! The gymnast teased her frilly white dress as she prepares to walk down the aisle with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

Biles, 25, showed a glimpse of her wedding details in a photo shared via Instagram on Monday, October 17, writing, “On bride duty.”

The Olympic gold medalist’s husband-to-be, 27, lovingly commented “I can’t wait 😌.” Actress Madison Pettis showed her support by adding a heart-eye emoji, while an enthusiastic fan wrote, “You are glowing babe!!”

The white mini dress was decorated with delicate feathers, and Biles showed off her natural beauty with a soft glam look. Her hair was blown out and worn down, but there were still some gorgeous waves throughout. She matched the outfit with white open-toed heels, and her white painted toenails perfectly completed the look.

In a subsequent post, the Courage to Soar author shared a video that revealed the front of the dress, which was equally as gorgeous as the back. The halter top neckline showed off just the right amount of skin while still being glamorous and elegant, and Biles later gave her fans a glimpse inside of her “girls business trip in Austin.” The footage showed her and her friends enjoying delicious food and drinks and dancing the night away.

Biles met the NFL player in March 2020, and Owens got on one knee earlier this year. The couple has said they are planning to tie the knot in 2023.

Since the duo got engaged, the Dancing with the Stars alum has kept fans updated by teasing small details about the wedding planning process. In April, she joked via Twitter that “wedding planning has officially triggered the stress that makes my eye twitch,” and the soon-to-be spouses both frequently post adorable photos of their date nights and holidays spent together.

The athletes make it known that they support each other’s careers. Biles lovingly attends her beau’s games decked out in his uniform number and last name, and he shares all her successes on his social media as well.

When the Ohio native posted via Instagram that she was engaged, she captioned the adorable pictures, “THE EASIEST YES.” The gymnast continued, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The beautiful pictures showed Biles looking as happy as ever while the two posed under a pavilion.

Shortly after she said yes, the future bride went on the Today show to talk about the engagement. When asked whether she saw the proposal coming, the four-time Olympic gold medalist said while smiling from ear to ear, “I thought it might happen this year but definitely not on Valentine’s Day, so that’s why it was such a shock.”

She sweetly added that the ring “definitely beats [winning] a gold medal.”