Sofia Richie Makes White Work After Labor Day

Sofia Richie is living proof that some fashion rules are worth breaking.

The 25-year-old socialite dared to wear white after Labor Day while out and about in California on Tuesday, October 10. Richie attended a dinner in Malibu hosted by the luxury clothing company Loro Piana, wearing a white tank top and a snowy linen skirt from the brand.

While many believe the hue should be reserved for spring and summer, Richie managed to make the shade work for fall by pairing her pieces with a cinnamon-colored leather jacket and coordinating pointed-toe pumps. She completed her outfit with a rust mini bag — delivering major autumn vibes. Richie further accessorized with dangling earrings and bracelets from David Yurman.

Richie was announced as an ambassador for the fine jewelry label last month, posing in an ad campaign highlighting David Yurman’s new era of the Sculpted Cable bracelet.

Richie celebrated her new partnership on September 9, taking to Instagram to share photos of herself smiling widely in front of her David Yurman billboard in SoHo. “Dreaming,” she captioned the social media post.

Richie has been busy making a name for herself in the style space. In addition to being hailed an “It Girl” — following her wedding to husband Elliot Grainge at the posh Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in April — and her partnership with David Yurman, Richie is gearing up to release her own clothing line.

She teased a dress from the collection on September 8, posing in a two-toned number with a billowing skirt. “This may or may not be coming spring – SRG,” she captioned the post. Richie previously opened up about the venture, telling Who What Wear in August, “The aesthetic is very my vibe.”

Richie continued, “I made sure trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100 percent me.” Richie is cocreating the collection with designer Cass. “I had Cass come to my house, and we sat in my backyard in sweatpants. We started with things in life that inspire us,” Richie told Who What Wear. “For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us.”

Richie got candid about her personal style evolution — which has garnered her so much attention — earlier this year, telling Town & Country that refining her wardrobe “has been a focus for me for the past two years.”

Richie is aware that her current wardrobe — which is filled with tweed dresses, fluted jackets, glossy heels and several Hermès handbags — is a bit different from the figure-hugging and skin-baring ensembles she sported a few years ago.

“I thought about what makes me feel the most confident in myself as a woman,” she told Town & Country. “And when I dressed a bit more sophisticated was when I felt the most empowered, so I embraced that.”