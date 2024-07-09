Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Baby Girl Eloise’s ‘Classy’ Style

Sofia Richie’s daughter, Eloise, is a rising style star.

Richie Grainge, 25, took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to show off her baby girl’s outfit. She dressed her little one in a pastel pink knit onesie featuring delicate embroidery and short sleeves. Richie Grainge, who shares Eloise with husband Elliot Grainge, teamed Eloise’ look with white socks and soft pink leather ballet slippers.

“Classy girl 💕,” she captioned the post of Eloise laying in a bassinet.

Richie Grainge opened up about shopping for her baby girl when she announced her pregnancy in a January Vogue article. “From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online,” she gushed.

Related: Sofia Richie Grainge Dresses Up Her Baby Bump in Timeless Looks Sofia Richie Grainge recently acquired a beloved new accessory — her burgeoning baby bump. Ever since Richie Grainge, 25, announced in January that she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, her maternity style has been far from disappointing. From the dramatic black Saint Laurent cape gown she wore to the 2024 Grammys […]

“I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” Richie Grainge added, noting she was relying on Pinterest for ideas, as well as items she’s collected for years. “I’ve held onto things, and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day.’ I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind.”

As for her pregnancy style, Richie Grainge did not purchase maternity clothes. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up,” she explained to the publication. “I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches — I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Richie Grainge announced the birth of her daughter in May via Instagram. “Eloise Samantha Grainge,” she captioned a photo of her and Grainge, 30, holding their daughter’s feet. “🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍.”

Related: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship Timeline Following her high profile relationship with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has had a more low-key approach to her romance with Elliot Grainge. Richie and Disick — who have a 15-year age gap — started dating in 2017, after his breakup from Kourtney Kardashian. The model and Disick broke up briefly in March 2020 before getting […]

After giving birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Richie Grainge and Grainge have been “on cloud nine.”

“They are still adjusting to becoming parents, but it’s come fairly natural to both of them,” the insider gushed, adding that Richie Grainge “can’t believe” that she’s a mom.