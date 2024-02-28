Sofia Richie is getting real about dealing with skin issues while pregnant.

Despite experiencing acne as a teen, Richie, 25, has found herself in completely new territory now that she’s expecting her first child — a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge.

“I haven’t experienced hormonal acne since high school. … I’ve really had to go back to the drawing board,” Richie, 25, told Vogue of her skincare routine in a Wednesday, February 28, interview. “My skin’s become super oily, yet flaky at the same time, so I’ve really had to figure out a balance that worked for my skin.”

As she grapples with new breakouts and blemishes brought on by pregnancy, Richie said she now washes her face “three times a day,” instead of her previous routine of “morning and nights.”

When it comes to products, Richie is leaning on SkinCeuticals. “My dermatologist [gave me] the Simply Clean Cleanser by SkinCeuticals,” she told Vogue. After falling in love with the line, Richie announced her Global Brand Partnership with the brand on Wednesday.

“@skinceuticals has helped my skin so much,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her holding the product and showing off her dewy skin. “I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to partner with them. Can’t wait to show you all the products that have transformed my skin.”

While Richie has adjusted her skincare routine, she isn’t changing her wardrobe. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear for this pregnancy,” she told Vogue in January. “I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches.”

The mom-to-be also shared she’s already picking out her daughter’s wardrobe. “From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” she said, explaining that she’ll be sharing her closet with her little one. “I have a lot in mind.”