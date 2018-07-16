Just days after former Kardashian stylist Monica Rose confirmed on Instagram that she is now working with Sofia Richie (girlfriend of Kourtney K’s ex Scott Disick), the 19-year-old model was spotted out in Malibu wearing an outfit that has become a staple of the reality TV clan’s closets: the bike short and crop top combo. Enjoying a lunch date with Disick on Saturday, July 14, Sofia sported black spandex shorts and a matching midriff-baring top. She accessorized the look with black kicks, a white backpack, shield-shaped shades and a center-parted ‘do.

While there is no denying ‘80s and ‘90s fashion (think: mom jeans, scrunchies and tiny sunglasses) is having a moment, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have almost single handedly resurrected the throwback workoutwear. Paired with sweatshirts at the airport, blazers on the streets of NYC and tube socks on the golf course (yes, seriously!), they have proven the figure-flaunting bike short is no longer just reserved for, say, biking or layering under dresses and skirts on a windy day.

Sofia Richie Has Started Working With Former Kardashian Stylist Monica Rose

Back in April, Kourtney took to Instagram to model a lime green short and bra ensemble from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 7 line. Paired with a matching fanny pack, tube socks and chunky sneakers, the look made a serious color and style statement. But the mom of three has also rocked the skin-tight shorts IRL, too.

Bike Shorts Are Back and Badder Than Ever, Just Ask Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski

Last month, she was spotted in LAX in a black pair of the stretchy legwear that she topped with a plunging, long-sleeve top that showed off a bit of her midriff. Sneakers, shield-like sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton duffle and sleek, center-parted strands completed the ready-for-takeoff ensemble. Meanwhile, Kourt’s sis Kendall Jenner, who was one of the first to put the style on the map back in July 2017, is known to dress hers up with sweaters, and Kim Kardashian (usually a fan of monochrome neutrals) even injects some bright, vivid colors into her spandex game from time to time.

‘SATC’ Redux? Sofia Richie Brings Back the Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Tube Top, Center Part and Nameplate

While there is no telling if Sofia has been directly or indirectly influenced by Kourtney and her sisters’ sporty style, one thing is certain: all the ladies rock the look with their own unique spin (sorry, we had to!) that ensures they are always at the ready to strap on a helmet and go.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!