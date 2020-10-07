This ‘Sound of Music’ Star Is Selling Face Masks ‘Made From Drapes’

Epic! One of the Sound of Music stars is making masks reminiscent of one of the film’s most prominent costumes — and we’re obsessed.

Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp in the 1965 hit, has created a line of protective face masks that look almost identical to the curtains that Julie Andrews’ character, Maria, turns into matching outfits for the von Trapp kids. From the green hue to the elegant pattern, it’s a dead ringer.

But that’s not all! To help promote it, fellow von Trapp co stars posed in the protective covering. On Tuesday, October 6, Kym Karath — a.k.a. the actress who played Gretl, the youngest von Trapp — took to Twitter to share a pic of the now-adult actors wearing the protective coverings. Others featured in the image include Angela Cartwright (who played Brigitta), Nicholas Hammond (who played Friedrich) and Duane Chase (who played Kurt).

“Film Von Trapps wearing curtain masks,” she wrote alongside the picture. “Our family wears masks, what about yours? #WearAMask #WearAMaskSaveALife #thesoundofmusic.”

Though there are no longer any available in stock, there are other items you can pick up that are “Made From Drapes” including a masquerade mask and super trendy headband.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have been sporting all kinds of different types of stylish face masks. Just last week, we saw Emma Roberts pair a bright checkered design from Baublebar with a lovely sundress that showed off her baby bump. Hailey Baldwin, Lily Collins and Bella Thorne have all been spotted in the same disposable “vote” design from MaskC.

Meanwhile, Busy Philipps rocked a matching headband and mask combo on July 15, from designer Lele Sadoughi. “Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband,” she wrote in the accompanying caption “Her masks are kinda my my favs- they fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do),” The author continued. “Anyway, not an ad- just thought it was cute! But also kinda IS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)