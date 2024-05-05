Sydney Sweeney seemingly can’t get enough of denim.

Sweeney, 26, stepped out in a denim-on-denim ensemble on Saturday, March 4. She wore a denim tube top, which spelled out Miu Miu on the front in gold lettering, and had a thin gold strap on the back.

The Anyone But You star paired the look with low-rise slouchy boyfriend-style jeans with a black buckled belt. The pants also featured the same gold suede and Miu Miu label on the back pockets.

Her underwear, a pair of white boxer shorts, were visible over the waist of her pants. She completed the ensemble with a sleek bob, black sunglasses and black pointed toe heels as well as a Miu Miu shoulder bag.

Sweeney channeled another denim look later on Saturday night when she stepped out with fiancé Jonathan Davino while wearing a long jean button down shirt with a high collar and stitching on the shoulders, arms and front. Her shorts matched the denim material and were barely visible from the shirt.

Sweeney added pointed toe white heels to the look, topping it off with a pair of Aviator-style sunglasses and the same white shoulder bag.

Sweeney’s appearance comes days before the Met Gala, where this year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with the dress code, “Garden of Time.”

At the 2023 Met Gala, Sweeney shined in a floor-length rose-colored Miu Miu gown that was emblazoned with jewels. The dress featured a long trail and a black bow, which she matched with a ribbon in her loosely curled hair. For glam, Sweeney wore a light pink shadow and a matching lip.

While Sweeney has rocked several fashionable looks on the red carpet, she’s also known to turn the street into a runway. In February, she rocked a fitted maxi dress and white heels while out and about in New York City.