A total transformation! Tallulah Willis, who is Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter, is setting the record straight about her skincare journey.

The 27-year-old actress has had her fair share of skin struggles through the years. Think: acne, picking and scars. But after consulting some pros and adopting a stellar lineup of products, The Whole Ten Yards star is finally seeing some results. And she couldn’t be happier.

“Updates from an antsy handed chronic picker,” she started off her Thursday, September 23, Instagram post. “We have *ascended* to peak alien dewy supple goals 🤌🏼.”

Tallulah even shared a series of images to prove just how far her complexion has come. In the first photo, she looks insanely radiant and glowy. But, towards the end of her slideshow, she got candid with her followers, showing her acneic flare-ups and “stache of scab” that occurred right before the model had a photo shoot for Vogue.

So, how did she get her skin so good? It was a “divine symphony” of working with Nurse Practitioner Jenn Hollander, sugaring treatments with SugarMe LA and slew of fabulous skincare products.

Her go-to brands include MZ Skin by Dr. Maryam Zamani, iS Clinical and Dr. Loretta Skincare. That and “not touching my precious delicate face w grubby nails” for four whole months.

“I don’t think I’ve ever used this many emojis or felt so motivated to brag — but I am truly forkin proud,” Tallulah wrote, adding that her skin journey has been “a ride.”

She continued: “All this being said, I am most likely going to sabotage all this progress, but until then I am going to marinate in an attitude of gratitude.”

Fans found the post extremely relatable, many taking to the comments to share their own stories. “I have a lifetime crushing picking problem too. So great job I know it’s not easy,” a follower wrote.

Another used added: “I’m so proud of you!!! So so proud! You’re glowing!”

Getting her skin as healthy as possible could have a little something to do with that fact that the actress, who announced her engagement to Dillon Buss in May, will be walking down the aisle in the future.

“With absolute most certainty,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time, showing Buss down on one knee. In the days following her announcement, Tallulah opened up her ring designing process.

She worked closely with jewelry designer Crazy Gem Hunter to find a “1910s elongated asscher cut forged in a riverbed. And thankfully, her fiancé was willing to take a backseat in the design process.

“My fiancé (!!!) is the most understanding precious human noodle and when we began talking about his seriously I told him due to my low-key (highkey lol) obsessive, perfectionist, micro lens way of viewing special things in my life I knew I had to be in the drivers seat with this one,” she wrote via Instagram.