See Taraji P. Henson's Bright Red Afro That 'Defies Gravity'

Gorgeous! Taraji P. Henson is rocking a bright red Afro like a rockstar and it is truly a thing of beauty.

On Monday, June 15, the Empire star took to Instagram to showcase her new fierce ‘do. “Hair that defies gravity!!! Hair that grows towards the heavens,” she wrote in the accompanying caption alongside hashtags like #BlackandProud, #BlackLivesMatter, #RockYourFro and #PickoutYourFro.

She received a lot of encouragement and praise in the comments section from fellow A-listers. Hidden Figures castmate Octavia Spencer wrote, “I need this on a tee shirt,” while LaLa Anthony commented a bunch of heart-eyed emojis.

“Loooooove this,” model Iman chimed in. “& you!!! 💕.” “Everythinggggg,” actress Nicole Ari Parker wrote. “You better weeerrrrkkkk,” Tasha Smith commented.

In another post the following day, she then shared a video of herself picking the strands with a comb while James Brown’s song “Say It Loud, I’m Black & I’m Proud” plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram 🗣🗣🗣✊🏾 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

The 49-year-old has always had a keen fascination in beauty and specifically hair. When talking with Allure about her haircare line TPH by Taraji, she said that as a college student she made extra money doing wet sets, which is a form of styling wet hair with rollers immediately after cleansing.

“I always loved and understood hair,” she told the publication. “Growing up, we took [it] very seriously. I was always in a salon every week getting a different hairstyle.”

She still carries this same passion and shares it on the ‘gram from time to time. For instance, on April 28, she posted a video showing off her soft curls after taking out her twists and doing a little scalp care treatment. “Not sure what to do next 🤔,” she wrote in the accompanying caption with the hashtag #hairchameleon. And that she is!

