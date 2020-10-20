Blushing bride-to-be! Heather Rae Young continues to share a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding dress shopping, this time by showing off her favorite looks for rehearsal dinner.

On Monday, October 20, the 33-year-old Selling Sunset star posted a series of snaps of herself trying on white cocktail dresses for the night before the big day.

“I’ve been rehearsal dress shopping,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality.”

But there’s a twist! She wants her fiancé Tarek El Moussa to pick out the ensemble. “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!! 👰🏼. These 3 are stunning, but they may or may not be the one he chose.” When he does pick his favorite, she clarifies that he’ll be the one sharing a glimpse of the winner.

The first look is a lovely high-low dress with pearl embellishments around the waist line. The second is a single-sleeve number with a thigh-high slit and sheer panel details. And the third is a simply stunning flowy gown. All three seem to be from Galia Lahav, which is the designer behind her wedding dress.

This fun BTS series comes just a week after she shared a picture of herself wearing the 2nd favorite wedding dress she tried on.

“So this is NOT the ‘yes to the dress’ but this was my 2nd favorite dress,” she wrote in the Instagram post on October 13. “After trying my top 3 on multiple times, I chose my dream dress from my favorite wedding dress designer @galialahav – Is this what you would have pictured me in? What do you think the dress I chose looks like?”

We’re still not sure what her look will be for the big day, but the runner up was quite a stunner with its mermaid fit and floral embellishments. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

