Stunning swim style! Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Monday, September 28, to celebrate the end of summer by showing off

her incredible swimwear.

The 41-year-old multi-hyphenate talent shared a series of pics of herself rocking different one-piece suits on social media. “Summer 2020, you’ve been weird,” she captioned the posts.

Seemingly shot and styled by her social media art director, Devyn Holbrook, The Office star models four different ensembles, each complete with a swimsuit and lots of standout accessories. From wide-brim hats to statement-making headbands, Kaling appears totally fashionable from head-to-toe.

A-listers couldn’t help but cheer her on from the comments section. Queer Eye’s Tan France simply wrote, “YES!!!” alongside a heart face emoji, while her former co-star Jenna Fischer called out her favorite look of the bunch. “The red!”

Someone else took to the comments to point out how youthful the producer appeared. “You look 17,” they wrote, to which Kaling jokingly replied, “I’m a teen mom.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Late Night actress has maintained her chic appearance through stylish photo ops shot in her backyard. She may not have been able to go out or hit the red carpet, but she’s still slaying!

For instance, on Friday, September 25, Kaling shared a snap of herself in a red and pink Lela Rose dress with a M2MAlletier bag and Valentino studded heels. “Wearing my power colors today,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. On August 30, she was all about a sunshiny yellow Lisa Marie Fernandez summer dress with ruffles.

To see the writer’s end-of-summer swim style and get all the details on each look, keep scrolling.

