7 Pics of Taraji P. Henson Slaying in a Sexy Animal Print Swimsuit

Working it! Taraji P. Henson continues to slay in sexy swimsuits while celebrating her 50th birthday and we cannot get enough.

On Monday, September 21, the Empire star shared a series of Instagram pics of herself posing in an animal print string swimsuit during her birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas. It’s a one-piece, but thanks to the string details, it might as well be a bikini.

The Hidden Figures actress had her fun and steamy photoshoot on a sandy beach with waves crashing in the background. Not to mention, she appears totally makeup-free and gorgeous, so she’s all kinds of #goals. In some snaps, she puts her long red hair on display, while in others it’s all about her killer figure.

When she finished with the shoot, she’s pictured goofing around with her group of girlfriends making Us wonder: how do we get the invite next time?

Naturally, celebs flocked to the comments section to praise the vivacious birthday girl. “Oh!!!! You doing a post, post,” Taye Diggs wrote. “I see you.” Rosie O’Donnell commented, “Hello!!!!! Looking amazing queen.”

Gabrielle Union posted a bunch of fire emojis, while La LA Anthony wrote, “These vibes,” alongside kissing, heart and flame emojis.

This is just one of the many super hot Instagrams that Henson has shared from her enviable trip. Later Monday night, she posted pics of herself rocking a nearly naked Versace bodysuit featuring pink sequins and a silk black bodice for a birthday dinner at Nobu. It was nearly as sexy as the earlier beach shoot.

A-listers also loved this one. “Yesssss 😍😍😍,” Megan thee Stallion commented, while January Jones posted a bunch of fire emojis.

Keep scrolling to see the actress pose in her teeny tiny swimsuit in all her birthday glory.

