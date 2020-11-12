All the Details on Taylor Hill's '90s-Inspired CMA Awards Hairstyle

Now that’s a power bob if we’ve ever seen one! Taylor Hill hit the 2020 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday, November 11, sporting a insanely sleek hairstyle — and we got all the details on how it was created.

“Taylor’s gorgeous Versace suit called for some powerful sleek hair and a bold cat eye with an obvious nod to the ‘90s,” the 24-year-old’s hairstylist, Kelsey Deenihan, exclusively tells Us. ”It’s truly inspired by Versace’s original supermodels. Think: the Linda Evangelista, Helena Christensen era.” Not that’s all kinds of #goals!

So how did Deenihan achieve such a standout, slick style?

First, she applied äz Craft Luxury Haircare’s Sooth Serum to prep Hill’s strands before blowing them out with a flat paddle brush. This technique eliminated any unwanted volume so the locks would sit flat and straight.

To further cement this sharp finish, the pro straightened her hair with the Kristin Ess Flat Iron, slightly turning up the ends to give them a slight, subtle flip. This small adjustment almost made the sleek style look even more harsh.

After creating the perfect center part, the hairstylist worked a small amount of äz Craft Luxury Haircare’s Elixir Nourishing Oil between her palms and then smoothed it over the strands to tame flyaways and keep every little piece in-place.

To finish it off, the hair pro locked everything into place with äz Craft Luxury Haircare Obey Hairspray.

As for Hill’s makeup, Deenihan really made it all about the cat eye, using Lancôme liner to achieve the perfect fierce flick.

A-listers loved the finished look as much as we did, flooding Hill’s Instagram with praising comments. “It’s a lewk,” the model captioned the post. Lily Collins chimed in, writing, “Oh my gawdddddd ,” while Lily Aldridge posted a bunch of hearts.

Lucy Hale also commented, “Wowwww🔥🔥🔥🔥,” on Deenihan’s Instagram post. It was definitely a huge hit!

