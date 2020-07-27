Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair and Makeup for the 'Cardigan' Music Video

What can’t she do?! Taylor Swift should add glam squad to her already impressive resumé of skills.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 24, the singer-songwriter shared a still photo from her “Cardigan” music video, revealing that while shooting Folklore’s first single the whole team took very safe precautions to protect against COVID-19. This included the 30-year-old doing her own hair, makeup and styling.

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

Though her look isn’t as glamorous as her typical red carpet appearance, the fresh-faced, laid-back, no-makeup makeup finish seen in the video is totally on-point. As for the styling, she keeps it equally as pared down in a simple loose-fitting nightgown-style white dress. However, the cream cable knit sweater that she puts on at the end has already become a viral sensation.

While you can shop a replica of the piece on her website store.taylorswift.com for $49, the original is in the hands of someone very special.

On Saturday, July 25, Kobe Bryant‘s daughter Natalia Bryant took to Instagram to show off the sweater that the Grammy winner sent over. “Thank you SO much @taylorswift,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram Story snapshot showing off her new item. “I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore.’”

Isn’t everyone? A-listers from Ryan Reynolds to Halsey to Gigi Hadid have shared their love of the new album. “I would die for Taylor Swift,” Halsey wrote in a Tweet on Friday, a day after expressing how excited she was for the drop. “Driving into the wilderness with my girlfriends so I can house a bottle of rose under the stars to ‘Folklore,'” she joked in a Tweet. “This is it. Peak life.”

