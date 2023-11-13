Taylor Swift just dropped new merch for the holidays — and Us Weekly spotted an Easter egg.

Swift, 33, launched a number of cozy items on Monday, November 13. The line includes everything from 1989 sweatshirts and Folklore sweaters to ornaments and a duffel bag. One of the jackets, the Koi Fish Quarter Zip Sherpa Pullover, reminded Us of one of Swift’s Speak Now-era guitars, which featured the same fish painted on it.

The white fuzzy jacket is finished with a purple pocket — which represents her third studio album — that has “Speak Now Taylor’s Version” embroidered on it.

During her Speak Now World Tour in 2011 through 2012, Swift strummed a teal guitar painted with similar koi fish during her nightly performance of “Last Kiss.” The guitar was later placed in the Country Music Hall of Fame, but Swift occasionally takes it out for use in concerts and music videos.

In her “Anti-Hero” music video in October 2022, she could be seen strumming the guitar and laughing while her alter ego smashed a duplicate of the instrument on the ground.

Swift again pulled out the guitar in July for her Kansas City stop during her Eras Tour. At the time, she had just released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and surprised fans with the guitar while singing “Last Kiss” during her surprise songs section of the show.

Travis Kelce attended the same show, where he attempted to ask Swift out after the concert ended. Although he was unable to meet her at the time, they later connected and started dating.

This past weekend on Saturday, November 11, Swift gave Kelce, 34, a shout-out while performing “Karma” at her Buenos Aires, Argentina, show. Instead of singing “karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” she changed the lyrics to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” referencing Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While watching in the crowd, he reacted to the swap by smiling and blushing, seemingly surprised by the lyric change.

After the concert ended, Swift was seen running to Kelce and giving him a kiss while fans cheered them on. She then wrapped her arm around him as they walked into a tent.

At the same show, Swift reflected on her six Grammy nominations, which were announced on Friday, November 10. “I started off my morning by getting the extraordinary news that because of you and because of the way you have supported my album Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys!” she told the crowd while holding up six fingers. “You’re the best. You continue to be the best. You’re the only reason that anything like that ever happened in my life.”