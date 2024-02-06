Taylor Swift can make the whole place shimmer.

The 34-year-old singer was spotted at a Grammys afterparty on Sunday, February 4, in a glittery sequin Valentino dress. The festive mid-length gown, worth a staggering $18,000, featured thin spaghetti straps and champagne-colored sequins throughout.

Although Swift changed out of the white custom Schiaparelli gown and long black gloves that she wore to the awards ceremony, she kept her hair and makeup the same, sporting a swipe of bright red lipstick and a side-swept hairstyle.

Swift was joined by several other artists at the star-studded event, including friends Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Ice Spice.

The “Bejeweled” singer had a lot to celebrate at the afterparty. Not only did she take home two Grammys — Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her 2022 album, Midnights — but she also announced her 11th studio album at the ceremony, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.

“For me, the award is the work,” Swift said as she accepted the award for Album of the Year. “All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this.”

The following day, on Monday, February 5, Swift posted the list of songs that will be featured on The Tortured Poets Department to her Instagram. The album will include a total of 16 songs, as well as a bonus track entitled “The Manuscript.” Notably, Post Malone and Florence + The Machine are collaborators on the album. The artists will be featured on the songs “Fortnight” and “Florida!!!”, respectively.

Swift also surprised fans with the album cover art — a black-and-white image of her posing on a bed in The Row underwear and a YSL tank top — which is her most provocative album cover to date.