Taylor Swift has an expansive wardrobe of Eras Tour costumes but not much time to change between songs.

For Swift’s Red set, in particular, she starts off wearing a graphic T-shirt inspired by her “22” music video outfit over a pair of black shorts with a coordinating fedora. After performing “22” live, Swift, 35, takes off the top to reveal a red-and-black bodysuit.

Fans on social media recently realized exactly how Swift takes off the shirt. In a now-viral video taken from the floor section of the crowd, backup dancer Natalie Lecznar can be seen coming up behind Swift to help. While Swift maintains her ending pose, Lecznar unzips the back and carries the fabric over her shoulder offstage.

“It’s a zip?!?” one fan quipped via X.

Swift has many quick changes both off- and onstage. For her Tortured Poets Department section of the setlist, Swift takes off her white Vivienne Westwood gown with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik’s help. The duo then help her put a metallic blazer over her neutral-colored bra and short shorts ahead of her rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Once the number ends, Swift’s dancers hold up Las Vegas-style feathered fans over the pop star. In that time, she slips a colorful wrap dress over the white or black two-piece. When Swift is ready to go, she signals to the dancers to move the feathers and they exit the stage. Swift then begins the acoustic section of the show, which has been dubbed by fans as “surprise songs.”

“I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again,’” Swift previously explained during a February concert in Australia. “I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.”

She added, “That was really to challenge me to, like, really get to all the ones that I don’t just naturally gravitate towards. I feel really proud about having done that.”