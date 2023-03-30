Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise has a new ‘do. The daughter of exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman unveiled a major hair change.

Bella, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 29, to show off a newly-dyed mane. The artist traded in her copper-colored crown for glossy black tresses — brought to life by hairstylist Jennifer Ball. “@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you,” Bella wrote over a snap that unveiled the color transformation.

In addition to the new hue, Bella appeared to give her wolf cut an update with micro bangs and more layers. (The coiffure dominated 2022 with stars including Lizzo and Jenna Ortega rocking the trend.) Bella previously gave her followers a look at her chop back in September 2021. That day, her locks were covered in an auburn shade.

Aside from giving fans a beauty update, Bella lives a private life out of the spotlight. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of art, which features vibrant depictions of nature and mythical creatures. In April 2021, she shared a drawing of Lizzo, 34, that depicted the “Truth Hurts” singer in the nude. In February 2022, Bella posted an illustration she did of Guy Fieri. “All hail the mayor of flava town,” she captioned the social media post, in reference to the chef’s famous restaurant.

The visual creator’s parents were married from 1990 to 2001. The actors also share son Connor, who was born in January 1995.

Kidman, 55, and Cruise, 60, rarely speak publicly about their adopted children, but when they do, it’s nothing but positivity. “[Connor] is DJing, he’s doing really well. Bella lives in London now,” Kidman gushed to Extra in January 2013. “I think that, you know, everybody has their own path, and when they find their path, it’s such relief as a parent, you know?”

She echoed similar sentiments the following year. “They are generous, kind and hardworking,” the Big Little Lies alum raved of her two eldest to Women’s Weekly in May 2014. “And these are traits that I love to see in my children.”

Following her split from Cruise, the Nine Perfect Strangers star married Keith Urban in June 2006 in Australia. The lovebirds are the parents of two daughters: Sunday, 14 and Faith, 12.