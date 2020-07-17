All hail Tracee Ellis Ross! She continues to be the queen of keeping it real while celebrating her natural beauty.

On Wednesday, July 16, the Black-ish star took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with straight hair. “Remember when I said I used to beat my hair into submission? To try to make it be something that it wasn’t? I present to you Exhibit A,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “That little piece in the back is like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do, but it’s a no from me regardless.’”

Now the 47-year-old is all about embracing her natural texture and helping other women do the same through her haircare line Pattern.

In an interview with Who What Wear in 2019, she said she decided to stop putting relaxers in her hair regularly in the ninth grade. “There was so much pride in the new growth. The fluffier it got, the more I felt like I was on the right road,” she said of her journey to discovering the beauty of her natural hair. “It was fascinating.”

However, not everyone was on her same page. “I remember going to the Essence Music Festival [in the early 2000s], and a woman pulled me aside to say, ‘Girl, you’re on TV. Why don’t you put heat on your hair?’” Ross explained. “And I was like, ‘What are you talking about? God did this. And I think it’s great.”

Gabrielle Union is following a similar path, creating her own hair care line for natural hair called Flawless by Gabrielle Union. On Sunday, July 12, the Bring It On actress took to Instagram to share a video of the upcoming products as well as her curly strands. “YESSSSSSSSSS!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Im feeling my natural #BlackGirlJoy FLAWLESSLY!!!”

