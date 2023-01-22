She sees everything. Travis Barker has a tattoo of wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s eyes on his thigh.

“Oh hey there,” the drummer, 47, captioned several snaps via Instagram on Saturday, January 22. The last two photos showed off his new ink, first with a full body view and the second being a closeup of the tattoo.

Kardashian, 43, shared the latter via her Instagram story. Her eyes are on his upper thigh, right above a tribute to DJ AM (A.K.A. Adam Goldberg), who died in 2009.

The Lemme founder’s peepers are one of many permanent tributes Barker has to his wife.

In March 2021, Barker shared a snap via Instagram of another thigh tattoo, which was created by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar. The ink reads, “You’re so cool,” a reference to their favorite film, 1993’s True Romance. The ink appears to be in Kardashian’s handwriting.

One month later, the Blink 182 band member had “Kourtney” inked in script on his chest, just above his left nipple.

Then, in May 2021, the Poosh founder picked up the tattoo gun. She inked a cursive “I love you” on her beaus lower right arm.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian bluntly captioned her post. Barker called it the “best tattoo ever” in his Instagram Stories at the time. He even jumped into the comments section on Kardashian’s post, writing, “Woman of many talents🖤 .”

In October 2021, just after their engagement, Barker press her lips up against a piece of paper so he could have her pout etched onto his arm by tattoo artist Scott Campbell. The lips were placed at the point of a massive scorpion design.

The two tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in California before their elaborate wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022 — but nothing says “forever” quite like body art. The Barker Wellness Co. founder received a “K” tattoo from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum the following July, just days after he was hospitalized for pancreatitis. “Some of my finest work,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram Stories alongside the snap of the tat, which also included a small heart.

The tat was one of many bonding moments for the duo in the wake of his hospitalization.

“Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after his health scare,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase.”