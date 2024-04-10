Travis Kelce is ready to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity thanks to his fresh haircut from his barber, Patrick Regan.

Regan showed a glimpse of Kelce’s new ‘do via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, writing, “Showtime ready.” The barber also shared footage of himself via his Instagram Stories flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California, where Kelce’s game show is filming.

Kelce’s new show, based on the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader series, will feature contestants facing off against a panel of three stars as they answer trivia questions. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end already know his sense of humor, and an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce will shine on the Amazon Prime competition series.

“He’s funny and has the wits for it,” the source said of the athlete earlier this month. “He’s the perfect host. It’s a great gig for him.”

The insider noted that Kelce is filming several episodes back-to-back in California, where he has been spending his off-season with girlfriend Taylor Swift before she continues the European leg of her Eras tour, which will kick off in Paris in May. Although they are both juggling busy careers, the power couple was able to have some downtime while vacationing in the Bahamas in March.

Kelce is loving this new chapter of his life, and he’s been having so much “fun” since winning Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in February.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m a guy that — some people say is glass half full, half empty — and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full,” he told People in an interview published on April 2. “It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.”

He has been fully embracing every career opportunity that comes his way, explaining, “I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”

While his passion is football, Kelce has also set his sights on the entertainment industry.

“I like to have just exciting things going on,” he continued. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing … But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”

Travis is sure to succeed as he adds game show host to his resume, longtime Family Feud host, Steve Harvey, had some sage advice for the athlete.

“Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey, 67, exclusively told Us in March. “The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then, I capitalize on that.”