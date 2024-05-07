Tyla isn’t afraid to take fashion risks.

After The 22-year-old singer graced the steps of the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, in a sandy Balmain gown, which was modeled to her figure, she chopped her ensemble to a thigh-high minidress.

Olivier Rousteing, who is the creative director of Balmain, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 7, to share a video of him cutting the design inside the gala. In the clip, he kneeled on the ground and proposed to cut the frock to her thighs. Once she gave her stamp of approval, Rousteing began trimming the earthy fabric.

Tyla later walked the red carpet again, showing off the new length of the dress. The design perfectly sculpted her body and was originally complete with a floor-length skirt and stunning train.

The singer elevated the getup with more glittery sand stuck on her arm and shoulder, an hourglass purse and gold jewelry. For glam she donned soft makeup including winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and long lashes. Her hair was parted down the side and styled in wet curls.

On the red carpet, Tyla gushed over her “creative” look — which featured three different shades of sand and crystal studs — while speaking with Vogue. “When Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect,” she said. “The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at The Met!”

Rousteing, 38, also opened up to Vogue about his inspiration behind the dress, sharing it “stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece.” He continued, “The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination, and I could not be happier with the end result.”

This year’s Met was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.