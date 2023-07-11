Vanessa Kirby handled a wardrobe malfunction like a pro at the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in New York City on Monday, July 10.

The 35-year-old actress suffered the fashion faux pas while posing for photographers on the red carpet. As she smiled, the strap of her champagne-colored slip dress by Schiaparelli fell off her shoulder, nearly exposing her chest. The moment was caught on camera, with Kirby gasping before covering the fashion emergency. After adjusting the gown, which she styled with a long velvet cape, Kirby continued to pose for onlookers.

Kirby has been slaying throughout the Mission: Impossible press tour. Last month, at the film’s premiere in Seoul, she brought the heat in a floor-length snakeskin dress by Balmain. The sleek design featured a maroon and black colorway and a strapless construction. Kirby teamed the look with strappy black sandal heels and wore her hair in a polished updo.

A few days prior, Kirby dazzled Us at the London screening, opting for a corset ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. The gown clung to Kirby’s figure, cinching her waist. The actress finalized the outfit with soft glam and a wavy ‘do.

Her standout ensemble from the press tour was the sparkly chainmail dress by Miu Miu that she sported at the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One debut in Rome.

Kirby stars as Alanna Mitsopolis in the film alongside Tom Cruise — who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. (Cruise has portrayed Ethan since the first film, which premiered in 1996. )

The new film follows Ethan and his team as they work to track down a dangerous weapon before it gets in the wrong hands. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff and Ving Rhames.

Cruise, 61, praised the upcoming release —which hits theaters on Wednesday, July 12 — during a June 20 interview with Collider, gushing: “I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and this kind of story is very engrossing.”

Kirby, for her part, gushed over Cruise to FabTV that same day sharing, “When you’re around someone like Tom, who is such a cinephile … and loves what he does so much, it is life changing.”