Vera Wang isn’t ready to accept her silver streaks just yet.

Wang, who is turning 75 next month, got candid about aging during a Wednesday, May 22, episode of the “Wiser Than Me” podcast. “I dye my hair,” Wang told host Julia Louis-Dreyfus while talking about her signature hairstyle. She explained that if she stopped treating her tresses and let her gray strands grow out, she would “look like a bad skunk.”

Wang’s go-to ‘do features extra-long brunette locks. She normally wears her hair — which cascades to her waist — down and straightened.

Elsewhere in the episode, Wang opened up about her stance on makeup and her approach to getting glammed. “I like natural. Some days I’ll like how I look,” she said, adding that she calls applying makeup putting “my face on.”

Wang shared that while she worked as a Vogue editor in 1971, she “never” wore makeup. “Very few Vogue editors ever wore makeup,” she said.

Wang stayed true to herself at the 2024 Met Gala, only donning a light beat. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she rocked filled-in eyebrows, dewey skin and nude lips. She perfectly executed the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code in a sheer beaded dress featuring floral embellishments and a tulle train.

On the red carpet, she posed with Janelle Monáe, who wore a custom Vera Wang haute couture design. Her gown featured iridescent sequins that covered her chest and sculpted her body. Underneath, she rocked a nude corset and completed her look with a clear flower on her shoulder.

Monáe, 38, teamed the dress with a full face of makeup including pastel pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette strands were parted down the side and styled in an elegant updo.