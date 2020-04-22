Yikes! Vicki Gunvalson is getting serious heat on social media after begging California Governor Gavin Newsom to reopen beauty services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet to the Governor of California on Monday, April 20, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, “@GavinNewsom Let’s get America who is healthy back to work. We need hairdressers, nail techs, small businesses, and restaurants to start reopening May 1st. Please?”

Critics slammed the reality star over the social media platform, many calling her “tone deaf” for requesting that non-essential workers put themselves at risk to give clients a manicure or haircut. Nevertheless, Gunvalson continued to defend her statement and even responded to some of the tweets.

One user tweeted, “Vicki wants to ‘WHOOP IT UP’ while people are dying. Nice.”

The 58-year-old responded, “Nope, reread this again. I said nothing about whooping it up. I said we need to get back to work. Been in quarantine for 2 months as I’m sure you have.”

Governor Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on March 19. Social media users were quick to point out to the Illinois native that she’s actually been quarantining for just over a month.

“It hasn’t been two months,” said a concerned Twitter user. “We also don’t know who is sick or healthy because testing isn’t widely available.”

In response to her original tweet, one person commented, “Vicki, no 🤦🏽‍♂️.” She responded and said, “Never? You think we should stay closed forever?”

Beauty industry workers also tweeted at the insurance professional to give their two cents. One said, “I’m a hairstylist and the last thing I want to do is be in close contact with clients right now!”

Another wrote, “As much as I love and respect my clients, as a makeup artist living with Lupus, RA, and Asthma I don’t want to chance my life for someone’s selfishness. Then I can bring them home the virus. No Thanks 🙏🏾.”

While most non-essential businesses remain closed nationwide, stars are getting creative about keeping up with their beauty routines. Some are enlisting the help of their spouses to color their roots while others are learning how to remove acrylics at home for the first time.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

